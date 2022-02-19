Purple Cherry Punch reviews
Purple Cherry Punch strain effects
Purple Cherry Punch strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
J........i
February 19, 2022
Very earthy taste, smells pungent of what resembles the drink Pineapple Punch. I smoked a bowl of this and the punch is definetely there The nugs are very purple and covered in trichromes and orange hairs. For a exotic it should have more THC content in my opinion.
s........s
September 23, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Lasts longer than most strains i’ve been smoking lately, super happy high and virtually got rid of my pain from a bruised ribcage! Smells strong of sweet fruit and nuggets were a good size!
t........r
March 15, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
As good as this taste and smells, I'd almost hate to make butter with it, but that will be my next project.
s........3
December 29, 2022
Where can I buy the seed ?
r........5
November 29, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
Just tried it in dab form loved it it's super sweet I'm sure it's because the main terp is (carphylene)hope I spelled that correct lol