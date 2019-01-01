Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by Anesia Seeds, Purple Domina is a cross of Purple Kush and Black Domina. With both parents known for their sedative qualities, Purple Domina is a nighttime strain through and through. Big, purple resinous buds put out an earthy and gassy terpene profile, and with a strong resistance to mildew, this strain is great for growing outdoors but also does wonders inside.