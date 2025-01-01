Purple Dutch
Purple Dutch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mexican Haze and Purple OG. This strain is 63% sativa and 37% indica. Purple Dutch is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Purple Dutch typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Purple Dutch’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Dutch, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
