Purple Froot reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Froot.
Purple Froot strain effects
S........n
August 4, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Amazing terpenes! Literally tastes and smells like cereal milk (not the strain, literally like a bowl of milk at the end of eating some fruity cereal!).
l........8
September 1, 2024
the phenotype that we got from green dot labs is out of this world. we travel the country and purposely look for the highest quality weed. the terpene production is next level and the buds still look wet as if trimned yesterday. taste is grape gas, super diesel if you will. the initial cerebral kick is insanely clear headed followed by a classic euphoria that settles in slowly. also it smells like grape pez. absolutely gorgeous herb.
B........3
April 30, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
yum yum getcha some
m........t
Today
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Uplifted
Crazy. My friend was too high to smoke the whole joint.