ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Frost
  4. Reviews

Purple Frost reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Frost.

Reviews

9

Avatar for H3yItsGi
Member since 2018
I love this strain. It hit fast and made me nice and relaxed its a very nice strain for a relaxe high where you just listen to queen and forget the day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappySleepyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for David_pinkkush
Member since 2018
My god seriously so good...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for 1317wan
Member since 2016
Superrrrrr relaxed intesne body high i felt so heavy, difficult to raise arms. Fucking loved it. Indica starins like this are it for me!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for QueenOfCitrus
Member since 2018
Tastes pretty good! Very useful when I'm having trouble sleeping or my depression is acting up. Great to use at the end of the day
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
write a review
Avatar for mephux
Member since 2018
I suffer from OCD and panic disorder. I tend to have a hard time finding strains that will control my racing thoughts but also relax and uplift my mood. Purple Frost is one of my new favorites. It gave me a great body high with a clear mind. You can feel parts of Skunk#1, but the purple Obama Kush m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for VonFunkenstein
Member since 2018
It’s a good chill, but I expected it to be stronger
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Elvisdavidrodriguez
Member since 2018
Very good strain if you just had a long work day. Maybe even after a bad argument with your main ting on the the roster. You know what im saying? Smells pretty mild &amp; burns pretty freaking smooth. Shoutout to Backwoods forreal. You digg
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for Raheem100
Member since 2018
Big fan of purple type strains, and this one is close to perfect or at least the batch I have now is.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxed