I suffer from OCD and panic disorder. I tend to have a hard time finding strains that will control my racing thoughts but also relax and uplift my mood. Purple Frost is one of my new favorites. It gave me a great body high with a clear mind. You can feel parts of Skunk#1, but the purple Obama Kush m...
Very good strain if you just had a long work day. Maybe even after a bad argument with your main ting on the the roster. You know what im saying? Smells pretty mild & burns pretty freaking smooth. Shoutout to Backwoods forreal. You digg