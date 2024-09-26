Purple Gushers reviews
r........3
September 26, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
really calming, makes me sleep right through the night which is what I neeeeed lol
j........4
November 22, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I only have to vape one fruity creamy tasting balloon on 185 degrees celsius to experience a long lasting, sharp, high. Euphoria and carelessness and some insight on the side, and a relaxed body, pretty heavy eyelids. I definitely recommend Purple Gushers, especially from Coffeeshop Squad in Zaandam.
w........5
November 1, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Sleepy
very clean taste, no irritation or scratching. Has quite the punch and is very calming. A bit of dry mouth. The fruity grapey test comes through quite strongly. Great to listen to music, had me geekin
r........0
January 6, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
This is one of my favorites, it’s white ash it burns so well. It tastes amazing and it has helped me with my PTSD and depression. Food also became easier to eat and sleep.
r........n
May 3, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Great flavor profile and great delivery definitely be planning on sitting around