Purple Hash Dog strain effects
Purple Hash Dog strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
h........2
April 7, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Makes you very giggly and hyper but also chill