Purple Hash Dog, also called Gumdrops, PHD, and Purp HD is a stony indica-dominant strain bred by Conscious Cultivators in 2017 and eventually released to Oregon and New York markets. Purple Hash Dog is a true purple, descending from Chem Dog 91, Mazari Hash Plant, and Heirloom Purple Kush. The terps are tart and grapey, and THC content sits at 30% with pretty purple buds and a munchies-inducing smoke.







