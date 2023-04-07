Purple Hash Dog
aka PHD, Purp HD, Gumdrops
Purple Hash Dog
PHD
Hybrid
Energetic
Talkative
Creative
Pungent
Flowery
Sage
Purple Hash Dog effects are mostly energizing.
Purple Hash Dog, also called Gumdrops, PHD, and Purp HD is a stony indica-dominant strain bred by Conscious Cultivators in 2017 and eventually released to Oregon and New York markets. Purple Hash Dog is a true purple, descending from Chem Dog 91, Mazari Hash Plant, and Heirloom Purple Kush. The terps are tart and grapey, and THC content sits at 30% with pretty purple buds and a munchies-inducing smoke.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Purple Hash DogOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Purple Hash Dog strain effects
Purple Hash Dog strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Purple Hash Dog products near you
Similar to Purple Hash Dog near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews