Super sweet smell, packed with orange hairs, great hybrid. I love this strain! It’s the perfect daytime high. Relaxes your brain, but you can still go hiking and go grocery shopping. I highly (get it?) recommend this strain. It’s wonderful.
Amazing strain, one of my top 5. I am usually one to choose indica or sativa dominant strains depending on what I'm doing, or what time of day it is. With this strain there is no need to figure that out I can smoke it all day and have a fun giggly High whether I'm doing something active or just melt...