ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Headband
  4. Reviews

Purple Headband reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Headband.

Reviews

38

Avatar for Saruhh96
Member since 2019
This strain was delicious. It smelled like grapes to me. The buds were dense, green, and purple. It smoked really well.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for myers103
Member since 2019
Really good, gives Headband a great time
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Loyaltyiskey420
Member since 2018
umm just got this shit yesterday seems pretty good it was a pretty good relaxing high so smoke it its pretty good
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for jaden710
Member since 2017
Takes away my anxiety for the most part good weed to slump to tho
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappySleepyUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Purple HeadbandUser uploaded image of Purple HeadbandUser uploaded image of Purple HeadbandUser uploaded image of Purple HeadbandUser uploaded image of Purple HeadbandUser uploaded image of Purple HeadbandUser uploaded image of Purple Headband
more
photos
Avatar for phil007
Member since 2018
Really Good strain for PTSD and anxiety!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Tui_La
Member since 2018
This strain is a very lovely purple with a pungent aroma.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for mojoriley12
Member since 2016
Super sweet smell, packed with orange hairs, great hybrid. I love this strain! It’s the perfect daytime high. Relaxes your brain, but you can still go hiking and go grocery shopping. I highly (get it?) recommend this strain. It’s wonderful.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for CamEddy_PuebCo
Member since 2018
Amazing strain, one of my top 5. I am usually one to choose indica or sativa dominant strains depending on what I'm doing, or what time of day it is. With this strain there is no need to figure that out I can smoke it all day and have a fun giggly High whether I'm doing something active or just melt...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy