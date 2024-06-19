Purple Ice Cream
aka Purple Ice Cream Cake
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%
Purple Ice Cream
PIC
Hybrid
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Chemical
Cheese
Blueberry
Myrcene
Limonene
Ocimene
Purple Ice Cream effects are mostly calming.
Purple Ice Cream potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Ice Cream, also known as Purple Ice Cream Cake,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, relaxed, and tingly. Purple Ice Cream has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Ice Cream, before let us know! Leave a review.
Purple Ice Cream strain effects
Purple Ice Cream strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Purple Ice Cream strain reviews(16)
o........y
June 19, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
This is the real deal if you like pain relief and a buzz. Incredible tasting bud. 19%/1%. And it’s PURPLE lol.
b........e
May 5, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
If you see this strain at your favorite dispensary i would recommend getting it especially if you deal with depression. I ALMOST want to call it a new favorite, but i can definitely call it a strain i will definitely get again. And if i were a grower i would definitely grab some seeds. This strain is going on my best top 5 list and i rate it a 5/Relaxing😌 uplifting😙, and happy 😁...A smooth smoke that will put a smile on your face.💯
d........o
March 10, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
There's not a ton of info out there but this strain is GDP x Ice Cream Cake. It brings the party with both flavor and effect and if you're like me you'll end up overindulging because of how intoxicating the flavor and effect are. It's one of those gems of a strain that has no ceiling so with continued consumption you're likely to put yourself in a weed coma and get an amazing nod going. Almost immediately sedating upon intake so don't plan on doing a ton or being a very effective conversationalist. The version I personally have is called Purp Slurp but the genetics are exactly the same. Highly recommend for insomnia and anxiety.