There's not a ton of info out there but this strain is GDP x Ice Cream Cake. It brings the party with both flavor and effect and if you're like me you'll end up overindulging because of how intoxicating the flavor and effect are. It's one of those gems of a strain that has no ceiling so with continued consumption you're likely to put yourself in a weed coma and get an amazing nod going. Almost immediately sedating upon intake so don't plan on doing a ton or being a very effective conversationalist. The version I personally have is called Purp Slurp but the genetics are exactly the same. Highly recommend for insomnia and anxiety.