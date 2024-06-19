Purple Ice Cream reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Ice Cream.
Purple Ice Cream strain effects
Purple Ice Cream strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
o........y
June 19, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
This is the real deal if you like pain relief and a buzz. Incredible tasting bud. 19%/1%. And it’s PURPLE lol.
b........e
May 5, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
If you see this strain at your favorite dispensary i would recommend getting it especially if you deal with depression. I ALMOST want to call it a new favorite, but i can definitely call it a strain i will definitely get again. And if i were a grower i would definitely grab some seeds. This strain is going on my best top 5 list and i rate it a 5/Relaxing😌 uplifting😙, and happy 😁...A smooth smoke that will put a smile on your face.💯
d........o
March 10, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
There's not a ton of info out there but this strain is GDP x Ice Cream Cake. It brings the party with both flavor and effect and if you're like me you'll end up overindulging because of how intoxicating the flavor and effect are. It's one of those gems of a strain that has no ceiling so with continued consumption you're likely to put yourself in a weed coma and get an amazing nod going. Almost immediately sedating upon intake so don't plan on doing a ton or being a very effective conversationalist. The version I personally have is called Purp Slurp but the genetics are exactly the same. Highly recommend for insomnia and anxiety.
j........9
January 8, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Bro, i started talking to aliens in my head. Then proceeded to take a picture of me reaching, just to stare at it moving. Because the way I snapped it I got it,"perfectly blurry," to where it moved somehow. It is quite the most devine flower I have ever smoked in quite some time.
j........o
June 27, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
My first impression of this strain is earthy,citrus, and sweet tones . This strain starts off with a very relaxing cerebral effect and creeps it's way down your body. I have a high tolerance, so I usually need two joints to get me where I need to be. I'm half way done with this king size and I'm already there. Very uplifting and makes you very talkative. Also I am focused and have a body buzz going. Definitely feels like a sativa dominant strain. The buds are Lime green mixed with dark green and purple it has so many tricombs it looks frosted. The the on this strain has to be high.lol
x........d
May 3, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Feeling a great tingly head high mostly, smoked a blunt and out of a bong, great tingle feeling all over aswell.
j........8
January 5, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
It's perfect in so many ways..and beautiful.5++++++
j........j
April 16, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
this is one of my favorite smelling strains i’ve had this year! really calm and clear high it’s a lil bit of a creeper tho in the sense that i thought it was weaker than it actually was until like 30 minutes after i finished a joint and was proper geeked only down side is the cotton mouth which is pretty bad with this one. nothing hydration won’t fix tho 🧊💧