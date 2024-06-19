My first impression of this strain is earthy,citrus, and sweet tones . This strain starts off with a very relaxing cerebral effect and creeps it's way down your body. I have a high tolerance, so I usually need two joints to get me where I need to be. I'm half way done with this king size and I'm already there. Very uplifting and makes you very talkative. Also I am focused and have a body buzz going. Definitely feels like a sativa dominant strain. The buds are Lime green mixed with dark green and purple it has so many tricombs it looks frosted. The the on this strain has to be high.lol

