Purple Ice reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Ice.

Avatar for Tre82100
Member since 2018
Awesome strain I just got 14g of it this morning I thought it was slightly weak at first but after about 30 mins I was hit with a super hi but I wasnt couch locked and I could focus but be warned it will put you to sleep if not respected lol.the smell and visual presentation taste and potency are a...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappySleepy
Avatar for 25yearvet
Member since 2018
Just some clean solid herb. I like the buzz leaning Sativa. Taste is smooth and buds are fluffy, smokes well.
EnergeticEuphoricHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Sweet66
Member since 2016
smooth, fruity, not harsh, great relaxing buzz
Avatar for TrapstarCZ
Member since 2019
Really nice look to it. Smells like fruit and hits great. Potent stuff. Decent price too.
Avatar for granthamp6
Member since 2014
Good end of the day, ready for bed, and relaxing bud. Mellow taste, fruity, and easy vape. Relaxes the eyes, smile.
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Cexislim
Member since 2017
I like this purple ice this I'm so relax love it...💯💯
Avatar for Cexislim
Member since 2017
I try so different kind of weed but this purple ice is the best love it...
