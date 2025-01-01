Purple Kitty is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pink Kitty and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Purple Kitty is known to have a THC content that typically ranges from 15% to 20%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Purple Kitty features Myrcene as the dominant terpene. We are still learning about Purple Kittys effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Kitty, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



