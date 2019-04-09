Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
If you haven’t eaten all day like me, then you might get a hit of dizziness/ euphoric. But in a bad way.
I had to sit down and breathe and drink water and electrolytes.
Now I am feeling more relaxed, I feel my aching muscles slowly release all the tension that it was holding onto all day.
This...
I have a difficult time finding a strain to elevate the numerous ailments: stress, pain (all over), migraines, & c-ptsd. It is has been difficult due to the MIGRAINE aspect negating benefits from other strains. I also might add: after one year of MMJ I still only weigh 90lbs.at 5'5.
** This tas...