Purple Pie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Pie.

6

Avatar for Kimmbolina
Member since 2019
it rocks I got boxed
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for Medical420girl
Member since 2019
If you haven’t eaten all day like me, then you might get a hit of dizziness/ euphoric. But in a bad way. I had to sit down and breathe and drink water and electrolytes. Now I am feeling more relaxed, I feel my aching muscles slowly release all the tension that it was holding onto all day. This...
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Trapp_budz
Member since 2019
👍🏾
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for DnA1
Member since 2018
I have a difficult time finding a strain to elevate the numerous ailments: stress, pain (all over), migraines, &amp; c-ptsd. It is has been difficult due to the MIGRAINE aspect negating benefits from other strains. I also might add: after one year of MMJ I still only weigh 90lbs.at 5'5. ** This tas...
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for JoeHager
Member since 2017
This shit got me rooooollllinnnnnn
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for IceGotGas
Member since 2019
I just tried this new strain today I love it minus the hint of pepper but the berry taste. Makes up for that . Strong sedative high perfect for Netflix n chill
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy