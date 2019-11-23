Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Combining Royal Purple Kush with a Royal Purple Kush x Recon OG cross, Purple Reign was created by the team at Ethos Genetics. A big producer with a fruity, grapefruit, and berry terpene profile, Purple Reign is as flavorful as it is pretty. Give this strain a shot next time you want a tasty treat to wind down with at the end of the day.