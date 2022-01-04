Purple Romulan
Purple Romulan
PRu
Hybrid
Creative
Uplifted
Euphoric
Blueberry
Grapefruit
Plum
Purple Romulan effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Romulan, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Purple RomulanOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Purple Romulan products near you
Similar to Purple Romulan near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Purple Romulan strain reviews(3)
Read all reviews
a........1
January 4, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
This strain comes in 17.80% at the Garden State Dispensary which is the only place I have been able to find this strain. It only comes round 1-3 times a year and when it does come there are always long lines. This strain is easily in my top three strains alongside cake pop and ice cream cake. Purple romulan leaves you with a heavy body high as well as a cerebral/heady high that leaves you blissful! The high is a bit long but once you come down you feel relaxed and lifted. This strain gives me couch lock and sometimes I will get the giggles. If you like this strain you need to try cake pop and ice cream cake.
W........e
September 26, 2021
Creative
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
Ah this happy vibey indica with beautiful purple streaks. May be sort of sedating in higher dose but ive been using it to wind down, tackle some sadness and slow my thoughts with a uplifting boost. I notice muscles tend to untense a lot and couch lock is possible but not imminent. Purple Rom can cause your brain to think slower, in a good way. So if racing thoughts are a bother for you like they are to me, a good batch of this does the trick! If you're a fan of the likes of Ice Cream cake, Gelato, Wedding cake, you'll probably really enjoy this similar but unique twist. Its hard for me to find indicas that don't make me feel to down, and this is one of them I grab whenever available! :)
C........9
December 4, 2021
Somewhat quick onset. I just started smoking again after years of not doing so. After 5 or 10 minutes I was a walking noodle. I enjoyed it thoroghly though. Went to bed about 45 minutes after smoking. I did have about 7 or 8 beers also. I love this strain on a Friday night when the kids are asleep and you just want to relax and get ready to pass the fuck out. Picked up a zip for $170 in Chicago. (Did not buy at dispensary obviously.)