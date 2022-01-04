Ah this happy vibey indica with beautiful purple streaks. May be sort of sedating in higher dose but ive been using it to wind down, tackle some sadness and slow my thoughts with a uplifting boost. I notice muscles tend to untense a lot and couch lock is possible but not imminent. Purple Rom can cause your brain to think slower, in a good way. So if racing thoughts are a bother for you like they are to me, a good batch of this does the trick! If you're a fan of the likes of Ice Cream cake, Gelato, Wedding cake, you'll probably really enjoy this similar but unique twist. Its hard for me to find indicas that don't make me feel to down, and this is one of them I grab whenever available! :)

