Purple Sapphire reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Sapphire.
Purple Sapphire strain effects
Purple Sapphire strain flavors
Purple Sapphire strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
b........g
August 5, 2021
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Purple Sapphire by Good Good Garden, WA is a, in-house bred, hybrid cross of two legendary strains, Santa Cruze Blue Dream x Purple Punch. The purple trichrome laden buds are large and dense and the aroma is sweet berry/grape, just what you would expect from these 2 legends. This flower has a calming effect while keeping you focused and creative and seems to be to help manage nausea, stress and body pain.