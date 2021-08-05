Purple Sapphire by Good Good Garden, WA is a, in-house bred, hybrid cross of two legendary strains, Santa Cruze Blue Dream x Purple Punch. The purple trichrome laden buds are large and dense and the aroma is sweet berry/grape, just what you would expect from these 2 legends. This flower has a calming effect while keeping you focused and creative and seems to be to help manage nausea, stress and body pain.

