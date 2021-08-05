Purple Sapphire
Purple Sapphire
PSh
Hybrid
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Blue Cheese
Grape
Berry
Purple Sapphire effects are mostly calming.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Sapphire, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Purple SapphireOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Purple Sapphire strain effects
Purple Sapphire strain flavors
Purple Sapphire strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Purple Sapphire products near you
Similar to Purple Sapphire near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews