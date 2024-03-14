Purple Sauce reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Sauce.
Purple Sauce strain effects
Purple Sauce strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Purple Sauce reviews
r........5
March 14, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Very chill. It makes you very relaxed and clear minded. One of the best strains I've ever had