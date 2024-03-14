Purple Sauce is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 and Green Ribbon. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Purple Sauce is 17.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Purple Sauce typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Purple Sauce’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Sauce, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







