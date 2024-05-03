Purple Slush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Slush.
Purple Slush strain effects
Purple Slush strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
i........e
May 3, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Purple slush is a strain that takes you for a trip… you feel the sativa then you notice your body feels all noodle 😂. The indica being the dominant in this strain pulls through fading the sativa in this warped like state 🤩. I’m a pretty experienced smoker, but this strain surely left a mark on me and my girlfriend. (Gives you the munchies, stomach growling as I’m typing lol)
F........e
May 21, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Purple slush is a mellow but strong buzz.
3........f
June 14, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
It had a good taste and effect
r........3
May 15, 2024
Creative
Happy
Does the trick.
j........z
May 25, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
love this strain
l........v
June 25, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
I'm sleepy af but the high was good for 1hr n 1/2
T........2
July 20, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Mine was called Purple Zlushie, super chill feeling and I'm a pro smoker, smoked 1/4 bowl pack and feel pretty uplifted 1hr later, 10/10 recommend.
k........n
January 5, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Absolutely great for pain and restless leg syndrome! Stage 4b cancer patient that went through all the treatments! I vaped the Live Resin Liquid Diamonds by Stiizy and it helped tremendously with Al the terrible symptoms associated with Chronic Kidney Disease caused by chemo. Also amazing for overall body pain and stress and anxiety! Really perfect for mid to late day when you are ready to chill!