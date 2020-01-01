Bred by Gage Green Genetics, Purple Snowman is a cross between Jojorizo’s Purple Elephant and Elite’s Chemdog Sour Diesel. Purple Snowman produces frosty, colorful colas that put out a deliciously sweet grape terpene profile. This strain is potent and powerful, offering consumers a quality well-rounded high that will take you to the moon and back.
