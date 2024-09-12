stock photo similar to Purple Tahoe OG
Purple Tahoe OG
Purple Tahoe OG is a cannabis strain like involving a purple and a Tahoe OG. We're still learning more so leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Purple Tahoe OGOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Purple Tahoe OG strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Purple Tahoe OG products near you
Similar to Purple Tahoe OG near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews