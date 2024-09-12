10/10 strain, I have a one gram joint of Purple Tahoe, and I just smoked it around 20 minutes ago, it takes a minute (literally a minute) or two to kick in, but once it does, wow. It hit me hard, I forgot to go down backstairs to turn on the security system and lock the door, and you feel like you are floating and drifting. Great for insomnia, definitely a focused, yet very body-melting and sedative Indica. Taste was wonderful, it tasted skunky, earthy, woody, and piney. I could only leave 4, and it tasted moderately fruity (berries, perhaps?) And was very smooth.