Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Tonic.
Reviews
6
ferrarihigh
Member since 2016
Found to be uplifting. .med-lite initial <5 min 30 min last.time great for day time Med use if a you're looking for a quick short initial rush followed by a little off kilter for an half an hour this is what you want.
Would get it again NOT in pre-roll
Super sweet fruity smell. Really dense nugs. A decent amount of trichromes. Dark green and purple nug with orange hairs. Really smooth hit and taste. Taste didn’t linger too long. Total creeper, got stuck on stupid for a min. After that I felt very relaxed, no pain. Kind of tingly. Didn't feel too...