Purple Tonic reviews

Avatar for ferrarihigh
Member since 2016
Found to be uplifting. .med-lite initial &lt;5 min 30 min last.time great for day time Med use if a you're looking for a quick short initial rush followed by a little off kilter for an half an hour this is what you want. Would get it again NOT in pre-roll
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for tgarm420
Member since 2016
Slow hitter. Not too slow though. Good head rush mellow body effects. Kinda harsh but tasty. Good for late afternoon/ before dinner.
Avatar for michlovsky
Member since 2014
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Flip
Member since 2013
I FEEL GREAT!!! Creeps on ya. Smooth taste. I swear I can here everything right now!
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for panglejr
Member since 2011
HappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Faux Sheezy
Member since 2010
Super sweet fruity smell. Really dense nugs. A decent amount of trichromes. Dark green and purple nug with orange hairs. Really smooth hit and taste. Taste didn’t linger too long. Total creeper, got stuck on stupid for a min. After that I felt very relaxed, no pain. Kind of tingly. Didn't feel too...
EuphoricHungrySleepy