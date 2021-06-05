Purple Wookie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Wookie.

write a review

Purple Wookie strain effects

Reported by 41 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Happy

Purple Wookie strain helps with

  • Pain
    19% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    13% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Purple Wookie reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
June 5, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
I love this strain, it’s in my top 5 at the moment. Great for stress relief, muscle relaxation, tension headaches, muscle aches and general pain. I am a medical patient, psoriatic arthritis is what I treat and this is a very effective medicine. Overall I feel relaxed, not couch locked and my mood is positive in spite of the lingering pain. I have not found anything that takes pain away, but this helps relieve it physically and allows me to relax and cope with it mentally and physically and go on with my day. I will buy this whenever it’s in stock!
15 people found this helpful
April 21, 2021
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Love this strain for night time. It does put you in a dreamy state. You feel very relaxed, tingly, everything feels nice, and care free!
8 people found this helpful
July 10, 2021
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Yeah this strain? As soon as it creeps up on you. You feel relaxed, stress free, then after you get your munchies, you knock out and wake up asking yourself wtf just happened lmao. Love it
3 people found this helpful
July 24, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
It has become my new favorite strain. Great to take the edge off at the end of the day. I was able to get it at 21% t h c. Those levels are now Rising I see it 23.4 looking forward to watching this strain grow
2 people found this helpful
July 25, 2021
Definitely indica dominant hybrid but not a total knockout for me at least. It’s actually very effective for anxiety because it does help you space out and has that rare quality of not giving a fxck about anything. It’s good for appetite/nausea as well.
2 people found this helpful
February 23, 2022
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
a slow creeper but worth the wait. Powerful beginning effects that transitions throughout the body. It didn't make me sleep immediately but felt as though it allowed me to doze off if I closed my eyes too long after smoking a while.
2 people found this helpful
August 15, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
ALREADY strain!!! I wouldn't label this as a true Indica, because it's the EXACT thing I need for a pick me up, ANY time of the day!!💚💚 Excellent for my bipolar/anxiety as well!!
2 people found this helpful
February 20, 2022
This is a creeper weed. You go from "I don't feel anything yet" to "I don't know if I can make it in the house" in about 2 seconds. Had a great time forgetting all my problems and just relaxing.
2 people found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Purple Wookie

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...