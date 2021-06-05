I love this strain, it’s in my top 5 at the moment. Great for stress relief, muscle relaxation, tension headaches, muscle aches and general pain. I am a medical patient, psoriatic arthritis is what I treat and this is a very effective medicine. Overall I feel relaxed, not couch locked and my mood is positive in spite of the lingering pain. I have not found anything that takes pain away, but this helps relieve it physically and allows me to relax and cope with it mentally and physically and go on with my day. I will buy this whenever it’s in stock!