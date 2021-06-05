Purple Wookie reviews
B........l
June 5, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
I love this strain, it’s in my top 5 at the moment. Great for stress relief, muscle relaxation, tension headaches, muscle aches and general pain. I am a medical patient, psoriatic arthritis is what I treat and this is a very effective medicine. Overall I feel relaxed, not couch locked and my mood is positive in spite of the lingering pain. I have not found anything that takes pain away, but this helps relieve it physically and allows me to relax and cope with it mentally and physically and go on with my day. I will buy this whenever it’s in stock!
d........9
April 21, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Love this strain for night time. It does put you in a dreamy state. You feel very relaxed, tingly, everything feels nice, and care free!
J........u
July 10, 2021
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Yeah this strain? As soon as it creeps up on you. You feel relaxed, stress free, then after you get your munchies, you knock out and wake up asking yourself wtf just happened lmao. Love it
l........7
July 24, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
It has become my new favorite strain. Great to take the edge off at the end of the day. I was able to get it at 21% t h c. Those levels are now Rising I see it 23.4 looking forward to watching this strain grow
d........s
July 25, 2021
Definitely indica dominant hybrid but not a total knockout for me at least. It’s actually very effective for anxiety because it does help you space out and has that rare quality of not giving a fxck about anything. It’s good for appetite/nausea as well.
j........3
February 23, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
a slow creeper but worth the wait. Powerful beginning effects that transitions throughout the body. It didn't make me sleep immediately but felt as though it allowed me to doze off if I closed my eyes too long after smoking a while.
J........7
August 15, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
ALREADY strain!!! I wouldn't label this as a true Indica, because it's the EXACT thing I need for a pick me up, ANY time of the day!!💚💚 Excellent for my bipolar/anxiety as well!!
t........0
February 20, 2022
This is a creeper weed. You go from "I don't feel anything yet" to "I don't know if I can make it in the house" in about 2 seconds. Had a great time forgetting all my problems and just relaxing.