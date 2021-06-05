stock photo similar to Purple Wookie
HybridTHC 16%CBG 1%

Purple Wookie

aka Purple Wookies

Purple Wookie, also known as "Purple Wookies" is a popular indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Unicorn with Wookie #15. The effects of Purple Wookie feel psychedelic. Consumers say this strain makes them feel like they are walking through a pleasant dream. Eventually, this euphoria eases into a deep relaxation that ends in couch lock. With continued use, Purple Wookie can be extremely sedating. This strain features a berry-forward flavor profile with undertones that are earthy, pungent, and sour. Purple Wookie THC content ranges depending on the grower and can range from 11% to 20% THC with a small percentage of CBD. Medical marijuana patients tell us Purple Wookie helps them with pain management.

Purple Wookie strain effects

Reported by 41 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Tingly

Happy

Purple Wookie strain helps with

  • Pain
    19% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    13% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Purple Wookie strain reviews41

June 5, 2021
I love this strain, it’s in my top 5 at the moment. Great for stress relief, muscle relaxation, tension headaches, muscle aches and general pain. I am a medical patient, psoriatic arthritis is what I treat and this is a very effective medicine. Overall I feel relaxed, not couch locked and my mood is positive in spite of the lingering pain. I have not found anything that takes pain away, but this helps relieve it physically and allows me to relax and cope with it mentally and physically and go on with my day. I will buy this whenever it’s in stock!
15 people found this helpful
April 21, 2021
Love this strain for night time. It does put you in a dreamy state. You feel very relaxed, tingly, everything feels nice, and care free!
8 people found this helpful
July 10, 2021
Yeah this strain? As soon as it creeps up on you. You feel relaxed, stress free, then after you get your munchies, you knock out and wake up asking yourself wtf just happened lmao. Love it
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Purple Wookie strain genetics

Strain parent
Pru
Purple Unicorn
parent
Purple Wookie
PuW
Purple Wookie

Purple Wookie grow information

According to growers, this strain flowers into tall and very pointy nugs with dark purple foliage that almost looks black when contrasted against its dark orange hairs.