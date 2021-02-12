Push Pop reviews
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Stress
- 17% of people say it helps with Anxiety
C........n
February 12, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Right off the bat citrus flavor shoots across the the tongue. Slight chemical taste on the back of the tongue in aftertaste, but it’s subtle enough not to ruin or jeopardize the genuine flavor of the kush. I’m smoking an infused joint of Push Pop, so I’m sure the oil (or concentrate) added affects flavor profile vs. this strain raw. There’s a lot of relief from stress and depression, as well as relaxation like a weight being lifted off me starting at my head and going down my body. Definitely more medical in effect as Push Pop’s strengths & capabilities seem more effective in this strain, versus a lot of other good indica strains I’ve used. Helps my back relax and pain to go as well. Truly hope you can enjoy it yourself Jesus loves you !
e........5
November 19, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Jealousy pushpop is some fire. This stuff isn't super high in thc but a decent 24% but the terpenes are phenomenal. Thos stuff is straight GAAAS!!!buds are dense with a dark green color and purple blotches through it. Completely covered in trichomes and some orange hairs. Diesal and gassy beauty right here folks as a seasoned smoker I would tell others don't pass it up. If you buy from a good vendor at your dispensary who grows ,cures,and trims right you won't be disappointed. Gave me the munchies like a mofo and I'm high as giraffe p@$$y ready to raid the kitchen. 🤙
a........s
January 11, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Smoked it as a mini/half joint with cardboard filter. I got the pepper taste as my after taste, it's actually not as sweet as others I've tried for "citrus" notes, but pleasant. I suffer from severe depression and anxiety, it definitely helped the anxiety and gave me a 'euphoric happy' feeling similar to some mood stabilizing drugs. Chill mood, kinda made me a bit spacey.
9........b
September 6, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
A couple small bowls and I’m pretty high. I keep misspelling words typing this so I’d say it’s very relaxing and uplifting. Makes you sleepy.
i........g
January 14, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Hungry
F$&KING great strain. Full body high, very focused right now but still have my indica somewhat heavy feeling. Listening to music and very immersed in it. If you want it to help with bedroom this strain does bring that out as well. Very frosted buds, smoked as flower in a joint. Will try in the bowl next time. Has a very smooth taste, wasn’t really looking for the push pop taste either. I was really just enjoying the high. Most definitely recommend to any level of smoker. Like one of the other reviews said, it really is a great anytime type of strain. -A.C.E.
S........7
June 15, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
This bud is good at anytime off the day just for the chill mood or activity man it’ll give you the giggles in the right setting and that say a lot I have a high tolerance and I get jealous when I see people smoke and just die of laughter anyway 10/10 because I feel like laughing right for no reason smell kinda like a glow stick if you ever broke one you know what I mean taste a little sweet but you definitely get that pepper and chemical (glow stick) taste which isn’t bad at all but bud is super tightly packed with plenty of pollen with orange hairs and stressed purple leaves did I mention it’s super dank and smells like a glow stick
M........2
March 21, 2022
Focused
Giggly
Sleepy
It made me realize things.... If you asked me what did I realize? I’d say... Nothing So in other words perfect
K........6
August 1, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Cleaning my house is fun. A lot like orange skittles.