Right off the bat citrus flavor shoots across the the tongue. Slight chemical taste on the back of the tongue in aftertaste, but it’s subtle enough not to ruin or jeopardize the genuine flavor of the kush. I’m smoking an infused joint of Push Pop, so I’m sure the oil (or concentrate) added affects flavor profile vs. this strain raw. There’s a lot of relief from stress and depression, as well as relaxation like a weight being lifted off me starting at my head and going down my body. Definitely more medical in effect as Push Pop’s strengths & capabilities seem more effective in this strain, versus a lot of other good indica strains I’ve used. Helps my back relax and pain to go as well. Truly hope you can enjoy it yourself Jesus loves you !