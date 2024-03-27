PuTang reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain PuTang.
PuTang strain effects
p........2
March 27, 2024
Sleepy
I use this for insomnia. Fantastic. Gifted it to others for the same .
l........0
January 21, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Calm Relaxation Focused Thoughts Clear
f........6
July 25, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Calming but it didn’t make me sleepy but I could be sleep it whenever I wanted of this strain. Hope that makes sense 😂
P........e
May 14, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Sleepy
A real indica vibe🍃 she puts you to sleep like a baby