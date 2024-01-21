stock photo similar to PuTang
PuTang
PuTang is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tangie and Star Pupil. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. PuTang is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of PuTang typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about PuTang’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed PuTang, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
PuTang strain effects
PuTang strain reviews5
l........0
January 21, 2024
Energetic
Focused
p........2
March 27, 2024
Sleepy
P........e
May 14, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Sleepy