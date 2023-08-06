Pyxy Styx reviews
Pyxy Styx strain effects
Pyxy Styx strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
k........y
August 6, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Pyxy is by far the best flower I've smoked. It absolutely 100% works for me all around. It relaxes me but doesn't melt me into the couch I'm able to function but still have that long high and it's fun to
n........n
August 20, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Most amazing strain by far. For 5 bucks a pre roll In northern Colorado you can’t beat it. This strain works all around for everything with out couch locking you
d........4
November 18, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Long high, one of the only few with a head high that doesn’t give me paranoia coupled with a decent body high too. Giggles. Con: Mild dry eye.
D........9
July 31, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Unfortunately, I didn’t get to consume this as a super high-quality product just some $20 BHO however, even if that level I received a great quality high with the exact flavor profile that was described above. Very potent in the head, but also dips into a soft body high as you come down 100% recommend this as an evening as strain by the time you come down it’ll be night
i........z
July 30, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I have been smoking Pyxy Styx in bud form for the past 3 days and what I can say about it is that the high isn't overwhelming in the sense of fatigue but it is rather more of a body high. Just smoked a few bowls this morning and then got in my morning workout. Feelin great!