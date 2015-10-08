Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Smaller nugs, but they look really good - super frosted with vibrantly bright orange hairs. Smooth toke with a pretty subtle taste of lemon and fruity sweetness. Potent effect that isn't too racy for a sativa. A good daytime strain. Hope to try some more TGA strains soon.