Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Q3.

Reviews

Avatar for chris1500
Member since 2017
it had me dancing.. and I dont dance...
EnergeticGigglyHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for cfrisina30
Member since 2015
Oodlesuhttp://www.hotnewhiphop.com/the-weeknd-the-hills-rl-grime-remix-new-song.1966399.html
Avatar for jaxx1313
Member since 2015
pretty good. enjoyed it
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for jeanabeana
Member since 2015
In my opinion this is a great sativa strain. It made me feel happy and relaxed without feeling tired. Good medicine.
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for garriswh
Member since 2013
Smaller nugs, but they look really good - super frosted with vibrantly bright orange hairs. Smooth toke with a pretty subtle taste of lemon and fruity sweetness. Potent effect that isn't too racy for a sativa. A good daytime strain. Hope to try some more TGA strains soon.
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for buksnica
Member since 2012
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative