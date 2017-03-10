ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Jeremykcrazy
Member since 2019
Pheno-Minal strain.
Energetic
Avatar for KristiW
Member since 2018
Tip #1: Do not eat 2 thc cookies then smoke this strain. Tip #2: Less is more (for me with anxiety). I am giving this strain 5 stars even though it may not be the best for me. I have used several times in different settings to confirm my opinion. Now that I can buy at a dispensary, I have been try...
Focused
Avatar for asturwol
Member since 2017
AMAZING! Easily a new favorite - super fast, super strong, SUPER HAPPY head high. “Distinctive munchies” will be a thing, you’ll also get the body tingles.. and likely be very aroused. Have a partner with you and you won’t be sorry.
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for TheDankologist
Member since 2018
I got this strain from Liberty Meds in Flint, MI. undoubtably one of the more complex hybrids in terms of overall appeal. Dense buds, smooth smoke, and great high. I want to make a big deal about the aroma from this bud. I got a mixture of fruity/Skittles the second I smelt the pound jar of it. Quit...
Avatar for MitchellandFinese
Member since 2016
A dope smoke overall. I say that because you feel uplifted and energized, when you think it feels like you have more clarity. Perfect morning or midday smoke. Be mindful too much will cause couchlock.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for MAmedicalmarijuana
Member since 2013
The amazing lineage really comes out in these beautiful buds, fluffy, airy nugs with long leaves and a solid coating of trichomes with bright orange pistons. I've smelled many "citrusy" Sativa strains but no strain can compare to the punch of Sour Tropical and Chemical cleaner smell that this Strain...
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for aceconger
Member since 2017
Really good high man!! Tons of energy and really feel like being active, but also the most relaxed I've ever been! Music is mesmerizing. I've never felt so stress free.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for x25TappyEndings
Member since 2017
Very quick hitting head high. Gave me tons of energy and I felt very at peace with the world. Music sounds amazing, I would definitely suggest throwing on some Grateful Dead for a good wake and bake sesh.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry