Tip #1: Do not eat 2 thc cookies then smoke this strain.
Tip #2: Less is more (for me with anxiety). I am giving this strain 5 stars even though it may not be the best for me. I have used several times in different settings to confirm my opinion. Now that I can buy at a dispensary, I have been try...
AMAZING! Easily a new favorite - super fast, super strong, SUPER HAPPY head high. “Distinctive munchies” will be a thing, you’ll also get the body tingles.. and likely be very aroused. Have a partner with you and you won’t be sorry.
I got this strain from Liberty Meds in Flint, MI. undoubtably one of the more complex hybrids in terms of overall appeal. Dense buds, smooth smoke, and great high. I want to make a big deal about the aroma from this bud. I got a mixture of fruity/Skittles the second I smelt the pound jar of it. Quit...
The amazing lineage really comes out in these beautiful buds, fluffy, airy nugs with long leaves and a solid coating of trichomes with bright orange pistons. I've smelled many "citrusy" Sativa strains but no strain can compare to the punch of Sour Tropical and Chemical cleaner smell that this Strain...
Very quick hitting head high. Gave me tons of energy and I felt very at peace with the world. Music sounds amazing, I would definitely suggest throwing on some Grateful Dead for a good wake and bake sesh.