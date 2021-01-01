Loading…

Queen Kong

Hybrid
Picture of Queen Kong
stock photo similar to queen kong
THC 16%CBD Myrcene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
apple
top effect
tingly

Queen Kong is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Queen Kong - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Queen Kong effects

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety

Queen Kong reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Apple
33% of people taste the flavor apple
Blue Cheese
33% of people taste the flavor blue cheese
Cheese
33% of people taste the flavor cheese

Queen Kong reviews3

Strain spotlight

