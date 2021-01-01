Queen Kong reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Queen Kong.
Queen Kong effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
3 people reported 10 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Queen Kong near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.