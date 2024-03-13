Queen MB
Queen MB effects are mostly calming.
Queen MB potency is higher THC than average.
Queen MB is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Queen MB is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by First State Compassion, the average price of Queen MB typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Queen MB effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Queen MB, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Queen MB strain reviews(3)
r........z
March 13, 2024
Huge fan of Pineapple Fields too but I think of this as its “late day” stone out pain free and chillax version. Congrats to FSC for yet another solid winner in my book!
t........a
February 23, 2024
Parents are Alchemist and Pineapple fields. PF is outstanding btw