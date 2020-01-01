This strain is part of Alphakronik Genes’ Wonderland Series, in which they crossed Chemdog D with Gobstopper. The resulting strain has a unique color profile and terps. Expect Chemdog D flavors with a little more sweet taste and a bit more purple, while still having that heavy skunk, fuel, garlic, and berry flavor.
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Queen of Hearts nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Queen of Hearts nearby.
Lineage
Products with Queen of Hearts
Hang tight. We're looking for Queen of Hearts nearby.