Queso Perro

Hybrid
Picture of Queso Perro
stock photo similar to queso perro
THC 24%CBD Caryophyllene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
butter
top effect
talkative

Queso Perro is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Frosted Queso Perro - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.





Queso Perro effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Hypertension
16% of people say it helps with hypertension

Queso Perro reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Butter
16% of people taste the flavor butter
Cheese
16% of people taste the flavor cheese
Pungent
16% of people taste the flavor pungent

Queso Perro reviews13

write a review
Similar to Queso Perro

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Strain spotlight

