ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Qush
  4. Reviews

Qush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Qush.

Reviews

12

Avatar for MisterE147
Member since 2018
Floral, smells sweet and fresh, citrus. Effects- happy, relaxed, calm, slightly tired after a couple hours, easy to get up and do things, No negatives experienced thus far.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for Rbaked88
Member since 2018
Very relaxing tired, and pain deflecting strain. Was just in an accident a week ago and this strain has helped. Such a good rolling bud as well. Can’t beat an ounce for 160.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Seare85
Member since 2017
Not the hardest hitter but good for an all day smoke. very smooth with an earthy/musty scent.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
any strain that combines Space Queen is going to be in my quiver. absolutely fantastic effects. quelled my stomach problems instantly.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of QushUser uploaded image of QushUser uploaded image of QushUser uploaded image of Qush
more
photos
Avatar for sodey
Member since 2016
Really fire looking buds with lots of orange hairs, yet not super frosty looking. Smells great and draws great. Total body high with great pain relief. My face felt numb in a good way. Definitely a night time strain, unless you like being a zombie around people.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for spacetang
Member since 2016
makes you relaxed and calm, mostly functional tastes like pine trees, but unlike pine sol good strength and feeling space queen is always a winner
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for tukkrr
Member since 2016
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for oftheeroses
Member since 2015
Great strain for after surgery helps better than all the prescription meds I was prescribed for pain, nausea, and anxiety. Also great for sleeping without it, woke up every hour on the hour and smoking before bed helped me get a solid sleep of six hours.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy