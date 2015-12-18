Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Really fire looking buds with lots of orange hairs, yet not super frosty looking. Smells great and draws great. Total body high with great pain relief. My face felt numb in a good way. Definitely a night time strain, unless you like being a zombie around people.
Great strain for after surgery helps better than all the prescription meds I was prescribed for pain, nausea, and anxiety. Also great for sleeping without it, woke up every hour on the hour and smoking before bed helped me get a solid sleep of six hours.