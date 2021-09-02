Rainband reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rainband.
Rainband reviews
8........k
September 2, 2021
I got so high I tried to unlock my hotel room with the key card FROM THE INSIDE. I love this weed.
J........a
August 1, 2021
Creative
Focused
Good look good effect overall good built slow to a relax stage and focused if you are to do something is good to focus ..
T........u
August 20, 2021
First off, I was extremely impressed with the packaging I received with my first order of Rainband. “Houseplant for people who love weed, by people who love weed.” is what is included in the bag Rainband comes with (in addition to a stylish tin and some cool matches). It is evident Seth et al loves weed and cares to deliver an amazing product. It is true that this strain is perfect to get you chill and relaxed yet still focused on whatever task you are doing. If you are looking for a strong indica, this is it.