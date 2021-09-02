Rainband
aka Rain Band
Rainband is an indica marijuana strain from Houseplant, a cannabis company founded by actor and pottery enthusiast, Seth Rogen. Rainband is made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. In terms of flavor, you can expect notes of vanilla and other spicy terpenes. The high is relaxing and ideal for simple activities like watching a movie or playing video games.
Rainband strain reviews(3)
8........k
September 2, 2021
J........a
August 1, 2021
Creative
Focused
T........u
August 20, 2021