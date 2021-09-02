First off, I was extremely impressed with the packaging I received with my first order of Rainband. “Houseplant for people who love weed, by people who love weed.” is what is included in the bag Rainband comes with (in addition to a stylish tin and some cool matches). It is evident Seth et al loves weed and cares to deliver an amazing product. It is true that this strain is perfect to get you chill and relaxed yet still focused on whatever task you are doing. If you are looking for a strong indica, this is it.