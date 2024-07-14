Rainbow Cheddar reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rainbow Cheddar.
Rainbow Cheddar strain effects
Rainbow Cheddar strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........e
July 14, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Unique cheese flavour, very musty but very nice. Definitely My preferred cheese variant so far. Hit quite strong, not as strong as 2000’s blue cheese but nothing does. Nice musty but fruity terps. Body stone and behind the eyes. Thumbs up 👍 very nice strain