Rainbow Cheddar
Rch
Hybrid
Sleepy
Relaxed
Tingly
Cheese
Berry
Ammonia
Rainbow Cheddar effects are mostly calming.
The Rainbow Cheddar weed strain is Zkittlez x Cheese project from Compound Genetics. Rainbow Cheddar strains are hybrids and can smell like a charcuterie plate mix of jellied tropical fruit and brie. Hybridization compounds each parent’s loudness. Rainbow Cheddar can most easily be found in new Compound crosses like Perzimmon (Rainbow Cheddar x GastroPop).
Rainbow Cheddar strain effects
Rainbow Cheddar strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Rainbow Cheddar strain reviews(1)
c........e
July 14, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Dry mouth
Unique cheese flavour, very musty but very nice. Definitely My preferred cheese variant so far. Hit quite strong, not as strong as 2000’s blue cheese but nothing does. Nice musty but fruity terps. Body stone and behind the eyes. Thumbs up 👍 very nice strain