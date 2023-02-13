Rainbow Lava
aka Rainbow Pie
Rainbow Lava is a hybrid cannabis strain that is a cross of Rainbow Kush x Jungle Lava. Rainbow Lava smells and tastes sweet and fruit with woody clove and spice. Rainbow Lava may help with pain, mood, and provides euphoria. Leave a review if you've tried Rainbow Lava.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Rainbow LavaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Rainbow Lava strain effects
Rainbow Lava strain flavors
Rainbow Lava strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Rainbow Lava products near you
Similar to Rainbow Lava near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Rainbow Lava strain reviews8
Read all reviews
T........y
February 13, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
r........h
April 12, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Dry eyes
b........0
February 23, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed