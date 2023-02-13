Rainbow Lava reviews
Rainbow Lava strain effects
Rainbow Lava strain flavors
Rainbow Lava strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
T........y
February 13, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Fireee so fruityyy shit was soooooooo happy lowkey high key fruity asffffffff
r........h
April 12, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Dry eyes
First notes after inhaling, fruity, citrusy the middle notes are kinda sweet almost kinda woody and nutty and also some earth notes towards the end; overall thc percentage is strong would recommend
b........0
February 23, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
This is some good ish . You can taste the fruitiness when you inhale it and it grinds up real nice, you don't need a lot of it either. Made me real relaxed and chill.
P........9
May 10, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Where can I find this wonderful flower near North/center of Chicago ??
j........0
December 29, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Absolute fire, so fruity in the beginning with earth tones at the end super happy and giggly and definitely hungry lol this is one of my top favorites
m........t
August 28, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Perfect strain to be fully functional and feel good in moderate quantity. A few more hits will make you super happy and kinda lost in time. No brain racing or anxiety. Well balanced strain for any time of the day
s........o
September 4, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Love it ! Give me a sunset sherbet vibe. I am actually lock on the couch. Good strain for a good relaxation time.
m........1
February 11, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
Very nice flavor and aftertaste! Definitely feel it right away and it’s a nice, gradual ascension💚