Rainbow Margy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Now N Later and Frozen Margy. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Rainbow Margy is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Rainbow Margy features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Rainbow Margy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Rainbow Margy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rainbow Margy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







