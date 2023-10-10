Rainbows and Cherries reviews
E........7
October 10, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I'm going to give Leafly just a tad bit more credibility with this review... only advice I would give is for the people that run this app to actually try the strains before approving a review because this one is dead wrong 💯...this is a super great hybrid that deserves five stars unequivocally better than what you're smoking right now probably... it tastes like strawberries ,it's very smooth the, buzz is sativa leaning but the Indica effects are incredible while you're able to get things done... 24.70% THCa most importantly an off the charts terp profile for the taste. I've had oil and carts that have tasted like this but that is artificial distilled ...for something natural like this flower strawberries and rainbows"to take this good is literally mind blowing🤯 all that being said go try this for yourself and you'll see why I was a little frustrated that this was, wrong 😛rated three stars lol.. with bad reviews because this is a top tier strain that will catch on for sure for the fact I'm a 29-year veteran and this is one of my most favorite buzzes I've ever had and that speaks volumes... I don't know what it is I just got through brownie scout which was 34% and it didn't even make me feel half this good so take that for what it's worth at the end of the day all strains are preference thing but you can't deny some like this here ... Jack Herer for example and this is one of like that ...dare I say it's better ...yes it's better..Homerun Genetics,never have I tasted weed this good and I've had Humboldt County back in the 90s.. Jenny Kush...you name it nothing tastes this good ... and again if you're looking for a mood booster that will make you want to get stuff done this is the one right here . sincerely disco alien you're welcome 👽🪩💚✌🏻j.j.s.
j........h
September 11, 2023
Aroused
Happy
got me paranoid but aroused interesting strain
r........e
July 3, 2024
I've been smoking flower for many years. As soon as I got my medical license, I've stuck with only indicas. I felt my tolerance had totally stopped me from enjoying the high. Enter this strain! Great! May be some of the best flower I've had. The sativa high is incredible, while the 30% that is indica relaxed me. It was a perfect high. This is a new go-to for me!
k........0
March 7, 2024
Every time I see this strain at the dispensary I grab it. Absolutely love it. Super funky smell. Smells like pure dog shit after you smoke it. Takes me back to the good old days with the skunky funky smell.
K........m
March 28, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
I agree with the first review. I am 61 years old. Been smoking weed since 16. So I have smoked a lot of strains. Haven’t been able to taste or smell since Covid. So the only thing I can say is the high leans to a sativa then gradually goes to an Indica. Definitely worth your money to try
r........8
June 24, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
No idea why this strains has only 4.2. This is top shelf weed. I have been smoking for 20 plus years and this is a top product. No paranoia, dank, smooth and funky. Highly recommend, one of the best strains out there.
m........3
July 25, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Shake Shooter an Rainbow and Cherries needs 10 stars. It’s very smooth tasty and I actually mix both an I’m feeling super good.
4........v
October 1, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
This one’s a winner. Thai landrace genetics with a funky smell and wonderful taste. Usually I don’t respond well to sativas however this one is wonderful, must grab if you medicate for adhd