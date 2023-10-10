I'm going to give Leafly just a tad bit more credibility with this review... only advice I would give is for the people that run this app to actually try the strains before approving a review because this one is dead wrong 💯...this is a super great hybrid that deserves five stars unequivocally better than what you're smoking right now probably... it tastes like strawberries ,it's very smooth the, buzz is sativa leaning but the Indica effects are incredible while you're able to get things done... 24.70% THCa most importantly an off the charts terp profile for the taste. I've had oil and carts that have tasted like this but that is artificial distilled ...for something natural like this flower strawberries and rainbows"to take this good is literally mind blowing🤯 all that being said go try this for yourself and you'll see why I was a little frustrated that this was, wrong 😛rated three stars lol.. with bad reviews because this is a top tier strain that will catch on for sure for the fact I'm a 29-year veteran and this is one of my most favorite buzzes I've ever had and that speaks volumes... I don't know what it is I just got through brownie scout which was 34% and it didn't even make me feel half this good so take that for what it's worth at the end of the day all strains are preference thing but you can't deny some like this here ... Jack Herer for example and this is one of like that ...dare I say it's better ...yes it's better..Homerun Genetics,never have I tasted weed this good and I've had Humboldt County back in the 90s.. Jenny Kush...you name it nothing tastes this good ... and again if you're looking for a mood booster that will make you want to get stuff done this is the one right here . sincerely disco alien you're welcome 👽🪩💚✌🏻j.j.s.