Rainbows and Cherries
Rainbows and Cherries is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Thai and Rainbow SS OG. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Rainbows and Cherries has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Cresco Labs in Illinois. Rainbows and Cherries is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Rainbows and Cherries effects include feeling creative, focused, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Rainbows and Cherries when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Cresco Labs, Rainbows and Cherries features flavors like sweet, herbal, pine, and wood. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which contributes to its relaxing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Rainbows and Cherries typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Rainbows and Cherries is a deliciously fruity strain with dense, dark green buds that burst with colorful hues of gold, purple, and light green. This strain is great for stimulating your mind, enhancing your creativity, and enjoying a blissful mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rainbows and Cherries, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Rainbows and Cherries strain effects
Rainbows and Cherries strain flavors
Rainbows and Cherries strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
