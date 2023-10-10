stock photo similar to Rainbows and Cherries
Hybrid

Rainbows and Cherries

Rainbows and Cherries is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Thai and Rainbow SS OG. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Rainbows and Cherries has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Cresco Labs in Illinois. Rainbows and Cherries is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Rainbows and Cherries effects include feeling creative, focused, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Rainbows and Cherries when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Cresco Labs, Rainbows and Cherries features flavors like sweet, herbal, pine, and wood. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which contributes to its relaxing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Rainbows and Cherries typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Rainbows and Cherries is a deliciously fruity strain with dense, dark green buds that burst with colorful hues of gold, purple, and light green. This strain is great for stimulating your mind, enhancing your creativity, and enjoying a blissful mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rainbows and Cherries, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Rainbows and Cherries strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Energetic

Creative

Rainbows and Cherries strain flavors

Strawberry

Diesel

Apple

Rainbows and Cherries strain helps with

  • Depression
    37% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
Rainbows and Cherries strain reviews10

October 10, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
I'm going to give Leafly just a tad bit more credibility with this review... only advice I would give is for the people that run this app to actually try the strains before approving a review because this one is dead wrong 💯...this is a super great hybrid that deserves five stars unequivocally better than what you're smoking right now probably... it tastes like strawberries ,it's very smooth the, buzz is sativa leaning but the Indica effects are incredible while you're able to get things done... 24.70% THCa most importantly an off the charts terp profile for the taste. I've had oil and carts that have tasted like this but that is artificial distilled ...for something natural like this flower strawberries and rainbows"to take this good is literally mind blowing🤯 all that being said go try this for yourself and you'll see why I was a little frustrated that this was, wrong 😛rated three stars lol.. with bad reviews because this is a top tier strain that will catch on for sure for the fact I'm a 29-year veteran and this is one of my most favorite buzzes I've ever had and that speaks volumes... I don't know what it is I just got through brownie scout which was 34% and it didn't even make me feel half this good so take that for what it's worth at the end of the day all strains are preference thing but you can't deny some like this here ... Jack Herer for example and this is one of like that ...dare I say it's better ...yes it's better..Homerun Genetics,never have I tasted weed this good and I've had Humboldt County back in the 90s.. Jenny Kush...you name it nothing tastes this good ... and again if you're looking for a mood booster that will make you want to get stuff done this is the one right here . sincerely disco alien you're welcome 👽🪩💚✌🏻j.j.s.
11 people found this helpful
September 11, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Happy
got me paranoid but aroused interesting strain
2 people found this helpful
July 3, 2024
I've been smoking flower for many years. As soon as I got my medical license, I've stuck with only indicas. I felt my tolerance had totally stopped me from enjoying the high. Enter this strain! Great! May be some of the best flower I've had. The sativa high is incredible, while the 30% that is indica relaxed me. It was a perfect high. This is a new go-to for me!
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Rainbows and Cherries strain genetics

First strain parent
Rnb
Rainbow
parent
Second strain parent
CTh
Cherry Thai
parent
Rainbows and Cherries
Rnbws&Chrrs
Rainbows and Cherries