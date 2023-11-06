Raise Hell reviews
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
b........m
November 6, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Dry eyes
I started with a cart made with live resin. The effects were nearly immediate,with a good head buzz after 3 hit’s. Made me cough pretty good on the exhale, with an enjoyable taste of Italian food on my pallet. Yummy!! Still focused, but the forth hit could easily put me in a “couch-lock” and in “the zone!” Be mindful while medicating. And enjoy. I have
c........6
December 19, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Just got a cart, I'm blown away. Fruity inhale and a gassy DANK Taste on the exhale. I can focus on what I'm doing but dang I'm going slow. Perfect for an afternoon/ snow day sesh. If you see it snag it for sure
N........2
September 20, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Tank . Vape . Need say more ? This Strain is on point . 3rd toke i was blasted … very impressive. 🦾